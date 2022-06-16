The Saints are still searching

By Lachlan Mitchell

DIVISION 3

The third division of Southern football continues to see a toing and froing of teams vying for the ultimate success.

Black Rock looks to be the dominant team with Murrumbeena and Ashwood all contending for a top-two position.

Narre South Saints sit just one win outside that elusive fourth spot with it still all in their hands.

The Saints percentage of 112 isn’t doing them any favours.

The Saints line-up against South Yarra on 9 July in a clash that could give them a percentage advantage in the run up to finals.

Narre South’s next big test comes against Ashwood on Saturday 18 June. A win against the Magpies could elevate the Saints to new heights as a potential threat come finals time.

Endeavour Hills face one of its toughest challenges of the year against Black Rock, with the Rock proving to be one of the mightiest tasks this season.

A win for the Eagles over the favourites will see them rise above a tightening pack.

A south-east battle between the Narre South Saints and Endeavour Hills headlines an exciting round 11.

The Eagles have played second fiddle to the Saints this season but a win could really ruffle the feathers.

DIVISION 4

The ladder in division four reads exactly how imagined with the Frankston Dolphins leading the charge in emphatic style.

The swirling winds of rumour-town have hinted that a mid-season promotion could very much be on the cards for the Dolphins as they head for higher ground.

Dandenong continues to be a threat, deep within the willows of the division, as it has the ability to surprise and bring its best against the toughest of opponents.

Adam Boag has been the biggest target for the Redlegs this season as he currently sits on 17 goals.

Dandenong face its biggest challenge of the season next week when it takes on competition favourites the Dolphins.

Lyndhurst has had its moments in the sun this season and continue to place itself in finals contention.

A 9 July clash between the Lightning and the Dolphins could be a pre-cursor to the grand final as both teams look for an early advantage.