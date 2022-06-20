Police investigate Mulgrave death

A Narre Warren South man has been taken into custody after the body of a man was found in a house in Mulgrave on the morning of Sunday 19 June.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death after emergency services were called to an address in Baird Street about 9.20am.

On arrival police found a man believed aged in his 20’s deceased inside the property.

A 23-year-old Narre Warren South man has been taken into custody and is assisting police with their enquiries.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing.

It is understood the parties are known to each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au