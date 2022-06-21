Bushwalker escapes attempted abductor

A Dandenong North woman has escaped a would-be abductor at Churchill National Park in Endeavour Hills.

The 36-year-old was walking east from the Army Road car park on the North Boundary Track, prior to Stonemasons Track, about 4.15pm on Saturday 18 June, police say.

A man approached her from behind, grabbed her around the waist and put a hand over her mouth as he tried to drag her to the ground.

The woman struggled free, ran from the area and called triple-0.

She was not physically injured.

Casey CIU detectives have released a computer-generated image of a man wanted for questioning.

He was described as African appearance, about 183 centimetres, aged between 20-40 years and wearing a grey beanie and grey jumper.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au