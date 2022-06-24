Hallam-based company formally recognised

A Hallam-based construction company received a top honour at Master Builders Association National Awards.

Becon Constructions was awarded best commercial construction project in the $10-20 million category for their work on Federation University’s Morwell Innovation Centre at the awards ceremony held in Cairns on April 30.

Opened in 2020, Morwell Innovation Centre will house dynamic spaces designed to promote creative thinking and practice and support local enterprise and entrepreneurship.

Students from across the region will benefit from clear pathways from secondary school, through to vocational training, and tertiary and research, in one location.

The works included construction of a new two-storey building consisting of extensive piling due to a very unstable and reactive subgrade followed by the ground floor slab, precast panels and core filled blockwork. The lower level included a post tensioned concrete slab, structural steel and the roofing was Kingspan panelling with a colorbond finish.

The National Excellence in Building & Construction Awards are the annual culmination of a nationwide grassroots process to determine the best of the best in the industry each

year.

To be in contention for a National Excellence Award entrants must be nominated by a local Master Builders Association and are required to progress from winning awards in their region through to being judged the best in their State or Territory.

Managing Director John Lehmann said he was very proud of the team that worked on the Innovation Centre Project.

“I’d like to extend a huge thanks to John Van Der Veen, Ross Clavarino, Dan Jackson and all the project team that helped deliver an outstanding project that has now been recognised in both State and National Awards,” he said.

“I would also like to give special mention to Claire Lehmann, Jason McCoy and all the Project Managers who assisted in getting the submissions in.”

Mr Lehmann also paid tribute to the team of contractors who worked on the project.

Becon was also awarded best Sustainable Project for their construction of a new McDonald’s at the Master Builders Victoria Awards held in Melbourne in January.

The company was engaged to construct McDonald’s “Restaurant 1000” in Melton South which was the chain’s 1000th facility in Australia. The project was also McDonalds Australia’s first ‘sustainability flagship’ restaurant which is serving as a pilot project for the business to test, evaluate and implement industry leading, sustainable innovations.

Becon also won a special commendation at the Victorian awards for their work on Mecwacare’s Robin Syme Malvern retirement village/assisted living apartment building.