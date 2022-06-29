Local hits big league

By Tyler Lewis

A Fox is now a Bomber.

Ex-Narre North Fox and Dandenong Stingray Amber Clarke’s footballing dream was realised on Wednesday night, when she was selected at pick 4 of the AFLW National Draft by Essendon.

Nine years to the day from the first AFLW match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, Clarke became the Bombers inaugural selection in the now 18-team competition.

It caps of an exceptional season for Clarke, who claimed the NAB League best and fairest, as well as best afield honours in Dandenong’s losing grand final.

Clarke was swiftly followed into an AFLW system by Stingrays teammate Mack Eardley, who was selected at pick 6 by the Hawthorn Football Club.

The Stingrays are hopeful a further seven players could be selected.