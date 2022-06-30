Woman injured at Jacksons Rd

A woman in her 30’s has been found seriously injured at an Noble Park North intersection.

Investigators were called to the corner of Jacksons Road and Mathoura Court just after 9am, Victoria Police stated.

“The exact circumstances of the incident are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.”

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Jacksons Road was closed to traffic as part of the police investigation that morning.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.