154 km/h driver behind bars

A drug driver has been jailed after being clocked at 54 km/h over the speed limit in Dandenong South, police say.

The 31-year-old Springvale man was detected speeding at 154 km/h in the 100 km/h zone on the Western Port Highway about 3.30am on Wednesday 29 June.

Somerville police officers intercepted the car on South Gippsland Highway.

He returned a positive drug test, with methamphetamine found in his vehicle, police say.

The man was remanded to appear in court later that day.

He was jailed for two months, his car impounded and license suspended for 12 months.