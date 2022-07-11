Bare-rim burnout driver charged

A 22-year-old man has been charged with 32 offences after allegedly popping both rear tyres during burnouts in Dandenong South.

The Rowville man had allegedly gouged Atlas Boulevard with his 2003 Holden Commodore’s bare wheel rims during the ‘high-risk driving’ event on 1 July.

During a raid of his home on 7 July, Dandenong High Risk Driving Unit police arrested the man and seized the Commodore, eight sets of number plates and seven street signs.

He was charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, driving in a dangerous manner, loss of traction, criminal damage and being a probationary driver driving a prohibited vehicle.

Other charges included handling stolen goods, forgery and committing an indictable offence on bail.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 2 November.

Sergeant Paul Holtzinger of the Dandenong High Risk Driving Unit said its “ongoing focus” had “significantly reduced the ability of drivers to participate in and organise high-risk driving events in Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia”.

“Performing burnouts, driving at excessive speed, and other reckless behaviour behind the wheel not only disturbs the peace but puts yourself, spectators and innocent road users at risk of serious, and sometimes life-altering, injuries.

“If you think you can get away with recklessly putting the lives of those around you at risk, think again.

“We have teams of investigators at the ready, and if we don’t arrest you on the night, expect a knock on your front door.”