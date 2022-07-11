Rangers rattled by Cobras’ strike

By David Nagel

The Dandenong Rangers Women’s team has surrendered a three-quarter-time lead to go down 86-80 to Kilsyth in NBL-1 South at the Dandenong Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.

The Rangers were keen to break a frustrating recent losing streak and took things right up to the Cobras…who hovered throughout the middle stages of the contest before delivering a clinical late strike.

The Rangers began on equal terms with the Cobras, but then went on a 14-2 run that helped set up a healthy 24-18 lead at quarter time.

The Rangers then built nicely on their lead early in the second term, stretching the margin out to 16 points with the score at 36-20 midway through the period.

But the Cobras fought back in style and headed to the half-time break with a more manageable 44-39 deficit to recover from.

The Cobras scored 22-20 in the third period of play to set up a thrilling conclusion to the contest.

The Rangers were still comfortably ahead by eight points with just five minutes and change left on the clock, but the Cobras found their mojo to overrun the home side.

Both teams had some terrific performers on the night who delivered a tight contest until deep into the final term.

Gemma Potter was superb for the Rangers, securing a 28-point, 14-rebound double-double, which included 12 defensive boards.

Maddi Zugna was next best on the scoresheet with 11 points, while 10 points off the bench from Luisa Fakalata, and 12 rebounds from Charlotte Vincent-Lord, gave the Rangers the edge for the majority of the contest.

The Cobras’ victory was built primarily around a game-high 35 points from Nikita Young, and 19 to Carly Turner, while a valuable 14 points to Isis Lopes helped the visitors across the line.

The Rangers women’s team faces another tough challenge this week, when it hosts fifth-placed Geelong at 6pm on Saturday.

The Dandenong Rangers men were then next on the floor and were totally outclassed by Kilsyth, eventually going down by 28 points…103-75.

The Cobras had the game tucked away at quarter time, leading 36-20, and gradually built their lead over the next three periods of play.

The Rangers struggled without the scoring prowess of Dyson King-Hawea, with Deng Puoch doing his best to fill the void with 30 points, backed up by seven rebounds.

No other Rangers’ player could blast their way into double figures on the scoresheet, although nine points and eight assists from Declan Soukup helped the home side be more competitive after quarter time.

The Rangers’ men also face a tough assignment this week, hosting fifth-placed Geelong Supercats in the second-game on court at 8pm on Saturday.