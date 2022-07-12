Infection immunity dwindles

Monash Health South-East Public Health Unit director Rhonda Stuart recently said having Covid once before “doesn’t mean that you’re ‘safe’.”

“The new strains of Covid that have become dominant in our community are causing re-infection with people who have already had the illness, even within the three-month period when our natural immunity is strongest.

“Protecting yourself against these viruses is vital because they can cause anyone of any age or background to become very unwell.”

Professor Stuart recommended people stayed up to date with Covid and flu vaccinations.

“Vaccination is critical for people over 65 or with compromised immune systems.

“We’re also seeing many children become very unwell with the flu this year.”

She said masks were “highly recommended” in places where you can’t physically distance, like busy shopping centres, cinemas or theatres, or restaurants and cafes.

“Choosing to wear a mask is a small step that offers great protection, and for anyone vulnerable to becoming very unwell, they are really important to keep wearing.”

It was also important to stay home if unwell, and to get tested and report Covid-positive results.

“Depending on your circumstances, if you’re considered at-risk for becoming ill, you can be offered additional treatments to reduce the likelihood of you becoming critically ill with Covid.

“However, these treatments are most effective when provided early, and we can only offer these treatments if you report your result.”