Covid safety promo launched

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The State Government will be promoting mask-wearing indoors, Covid booster shots and flu vaccines as part of a winter Covid advertising blitz.

The ‘Stay Well in Winter’ campaign comes after a 53 per cent rise in Victorians in hospital with Covid, with more cases expected with the spread of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

Over the past month, reported active Covid cases have been on the rise in Casey, Greater Dandenong and Cardinia.

As of 11 July, there were 963 active cases in Cardinia, 990 in Greater Dandenong and 2875 in Casey – the most in the state.

Over the past week, there was an average of 161 new cases a day in Cardinia, 160 in Greater Dandenong and 460 in Casey – again the state’s top.

Postcode hotspots are the 3977 postcode including Cranbourne and Botanic Ridge with more than 900 active cases, Narre Warren with 511 cases, Pakenham 465, Berwick 436, Clyde 420, Noble Park 307 and Dandenong 287.

Flu and cold cases are also adding pressure on hospitals and healthcare workers, Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said.

“Our nurses, ambos and doctors have never worked harder, and we can’t thank them enough.”

The campaign will encourage third and fourth Covid-19 vaccination doses, flu vaccination, wearing masks and ventilating indoor settings.

There are no new mandates for mask wearing – but it is “strongly recommended” in indoor and crowded settings.

Ms Thomas also requested employers consider working-from-home arrangements.

“We are working with business and community leaders to ensure advice and information is provided to the wider community – to help all Victorians stay well this winter,” she said.

“Wearing a mask, getting up to date with your vaccinations and ensuring indoor areas are well ventilated are small but effective steps Victorians and businesses can take to manage their own COVID-19 risk this winter.”

Another round of the Government’s Small Business Ventilation Grant program was also announced.

In a change to public health orders, the Covid-testing and quarantining exemption period for people infected with Covid has been revised down from 12 weeks to four.

This is due to evidence of decreasing immunity after Covid infection.

Positive cases – who are still required to isolate for seven days – are now also able to leave home to drive a household member to obtain essential food.

Recently, a fourth Covid-19 vaccination dose was being made available to more people.

The ‘winter dose’ is available to adults 30 and over, who have received their third dose three months ago or been infected since their third dose.