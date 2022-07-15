Helping hands for new arrivals

More than 200 new arrivals were given warm clothes, blankets and hot food at Bakhtar Warehouse in Noble Park.

Bakhtar Community Organisation (BCO) helpers gave away the goods, as well as kitchen accessories, shoes, TVs, computers and toys on Sunday 26 June.

In partnership with Cook4Cald, they also cooked halal chicken biryani for the crowd.

Joining in the effort was Victorian Multicultural Commission deputy chair Bwe Thay as well as Chan Ying, David, Jessi and adam were from the international peace organization HWPL.

The warehouse opens on weekends, supporting up to 25 families with “all kinds of support that they require”, BCO chief executive Bassir Qadiri said.

“We have a referral system from refugee resettlement organisations such as AMES and Spectrum.

“We receive at least 15 to 20 referrals each week.”

The warehouse receives donations from charities such as Rotary and St Vincent de Paul on Saturdays, and distributes the goods to the referred families the next day.