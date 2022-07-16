Share hooning concerns

The City of Casey will host a hooning conference with the Department of Transport on Wednesday 27 July, to hear from community members about their concerns relating to intentional high risk driving.

South East residents concerned about hooning behaviour are invited to attend the meeting at Bunjil Place from 6pm to 8pm on 27 July, with online access also available.

It is part of the Victorian Government’s Hooning Community Reference Group, which partners with Victoria Police to bring together local community and stakeholder representatives to provide input on the issue and support the development of recommendations for consideration by government.

The Department of Transport will visit four locations across metropolitan Melbourne over the next month, to understand intentional high risk driving with the aim of providing feedback and recommendations to support its deterrence.

A second phase of engagement will be undertaken later in the year to develop an understanding of the hooning in regional Victoria.

The conference is free and open to community members residing in the south-east region.

To register for the conference, head to transport.vic.gov.au/getting-around/roads/safer-roads-in-our-hands