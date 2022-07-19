Worker wounded in Dandy South

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A worker has been seriously injured in a fall at a factory in Dandenong South.

Ambulance Victoria paramedics were called to Superior Drive just after 10am on Monday 18 July.

The 45-year-old man was taken to The Alfred hospital with upper body injuries.

He was in a serious but stable condition, a spokesperson said.

A neighbouring business owner believed the worker’s torso had been impaled, and was “lucky to be still alive”.

The man managed to “peel himself off” and collapsed in the factory’s driveway, the business owner said.

“He was there (working) by himself.

“It was lucky there were other people around that early in the day, and they just saw him collapse outside.”

WorkSafe was notified to investigate, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

Fire Services Victoria crews wearing breathing apparatus were later called to investigate a “hazardous material” at the scene.

Superior Drive was closed off, and businesses in the drive were evacuated for the rest of the afternoon.

The incident was brought under control about 1.45pm, a spokesperson said.

FRV issued a community advice message about a “hazardous material” at the drive about 3.19pm.