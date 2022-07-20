Made with love

By Tyler Lewis

Hamburger; bacon; lettuce; cheese; beetroot; egg; tomato; onion and a bread roll.

No, no, it’s not inflation’s latest victims… it’s just half of the ingredients in Colin Davey’s famous footy feed at Rowville’s Hamburger Hill.

And as for the other half of ingredients:

“I just tell everyone that it’s cooked with love,” Davey revealed of his legendary burger.

While he’s kept stomachs full at Seebeck Oval for over a decade, donning the apron hasn’t been Davey’s solitary role.

“Ever since my son (Matt Davey) was doing Auskick really,” Davey said of his introduction to Rowville Football Club.

“I did boundary umpiring, goal umpiring, I was the runner for their juniors for three years.

“When he started playing seniors they asked me if I would be the runner for the seniors, I said ‘no I would like to watch my son play’.

“Ever since then I have been doing Hamburger Hill, so 12 years doing that.”

Davey loves every fabric of the Hawks, but there are some specifics of his role that he holds closely.

“Just the interaction with everyone,” he said.

“You’ve got the best seat in the house; you can watch the footy when you’re not busy.

“There’s no rush, you have to wait… as long as it takes for an egg to cook, and I don’t make it runny, I don’t want a mess on anyone.”

“If there are 35 people in the line, we tell them, you’ll wait a bit for a burger, but I’ve never had a complaint, never!”

Senior coach Ben Wise threw Davey under the bus as Volunteer of the Week, and while he claimed “I’ll get Wisey back later”, the Hawks iconic burger chef praised Wise for the upswing of the Hawks this season as compared to last.

“The younger guys that we heard about a few years ago,” he said.

“The juniors, the under-17’s, I think they had a good period, won a few flags, then Covid for the two years, they were interrupted.

“So many people came up to me during the cricket season ‘oh what is going to happen with Rowville, Col, all this blah blah blah’.

“Mate, the young guys… they’ve just bulked up, in defence and on the ball – obviously Wisey is doing a good job with them.”