South east says no to substances

By Jonty Ralphsmith

People in Melbourne’s south east are less tolerant of alcoholism and drug use than the rest of the state according to a recent survey.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) surveyed 212 residents in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Shire, who were almost always more supportive of measures and legislation being introduced which discouraged or prohibited the consumption of substances.

Participants were asked about their attitudes towards alcohol, tobacco and other illicit substances in a series of questions where they could either answer in support, in opposition, or neither.

The south east was the most in-support region for more severe drink-driving penalties and putting a minimum price for different drinks based on alcoholic content.

It was also in favour of increasing alcohol and tobacco tax to pay for education, health and treatment programs, and to generally discourage smokers.

Pill testing was not popular in the south east with 10 per cent less support than the state average and supervised drug consumption had 41 per cent support – the third lowest in-support region in the state.

The south east also disapproved of cannabis, believing action should be taken against people found in possession of cannabis.

Thirty-one per cent of people in the south east said those found in possession should be either fined or sanctioned in another way such as community service – the state average was 22 per cent.

Fifty-four per cent of people supported increased penalties for the sale or supply of marijuana and cannabis – well above the state average of 45 per cent. The region was also most in-support for penalties against sellers of cocaine and ecstasy.

The only question which yielded below-average support from the south east compared to the rest of the state was banning alcohol sponsorship of sporting clubs.

Also bucking the trend was that 38 per cent of people that completed survey supported reducing trading hours for pubs and clubs.

Whilst this made the southeast the third most in-support region for the proposal, it is significantly down on the 56 per cent support in 2010.

Alcohol and Drug Foundation National Manager Strategic Programs, Eleanor Costello had a simple explanation for the south east’s intolerance.

“The south east Dandenong region experiences high levels of disadvantage with many community members experiencing disproportionate levels of AOD-related harms,” she said.

“As community members are closely affected and experience the impacts of AOD use first hand, this is likely to impact on attitudes related to alcohol and other drugs use in this community.”

Proposals that the south east was the most in-support region in the state: more severe drinking penalties; minimum price for different drinks based on alcohol content; stricter law enforcement of supplying tobacco to minors.”

The foundation works with 158 clubs in Greater Dandenong and Casey through the Good Sports program, and there is six local drug action teams.

Proposals that the south east was the second most in-support region in the state: increase price of alcohol, raise legal drinking age, displaying health warnings on alcohol containers; limit TV alcohol advertising after 9.30pm; ban cigarette additives – to make cigarettes less attractive to young people; increased penalties for sale/supply of illicit drugs; prohibit sale of e-cigarettes to under 18s.