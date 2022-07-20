128 caught in speeding blitz

A speeding driver has been allegedly detected at 242 km/h as part of a traffic police blitz in the South East.

State Highway Patrol South-East with the Air Wing detected 128 speeding drivers, 12 drink drivers and eight drug drivers during Operation Hammerhead from 14-18 July.

The highest detected blood-alcohol reading was 0.133, police say.

Twenty-five of the speeding drivers lost their licence on the spot, with 16 vehicles impounded.

Acting Sergeant Harry Lazarou said the operation’s success means it was “likely to have cemented its place permanently on the State Highway Patrol roster”.

“The number of speeding drivers detected continues to present a significant risk to road users each day.

“While we know most Victorians make smart decisions when on the roads, there is still an unacceptable number of motorists who blatantly disregard the safety of others by continuing to speed or driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”