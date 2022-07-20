Local boys fire on big stage

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The NAB League had a break on the weekend as Vic Country played the third of its four matches in the Under-18 National Championships.

Vic Country brings together the best talent from regional Victoria to play against draft prospects from across the country.

Vic Country is undefeated so far and below were the locals involved in the matches.

Jaxon Binns: Berwick boy Binns has played all three of Vic Country’s games in the championships so far and looked accomplished on each occasion. The Caulfield Grammar student’s strength is his running, which he weaponised in the second game against the Allies, burning opponents. He gathered 39 disposals in a best afield performance, getting in each third of the ground. While his kicking efficiency let him down at times, his intensity and ability to get himself into positions to receive the ball are eye-catching attributes he repeatedly showed. Coach Paul Corrigan also highlighted his ability to win possession and remain fundamentally solid in the third game of the carnival – at a wet GMHBA Stadium, a skinny ground where inexperienced wingers can fall out of the game.

Paul Corrigan on Binns: “His ability to play on the wing and get up and back really impressed me – he helps defence then help the offensive chains as well. He has an ability to run at good speed and he has a knack of finding the footy.”

Henry Hustwaite: Rosebud local and Dandenong Stingray Hustwaite has played a lot of his footy in defence at NAB League level this season and that is where he started the championships. His footy IQ was highlighted by his excellent intercepting ability early in that game and he showed positional versatility in the following two games. Playing in the midfield, his composure, strength and cleanliness earned him praise on commentary from draft expert Kevin Sheehan in the third game, against Western Australia: “He’s been likened to Scotty Pendlebury, not just because he has a basketball background: he is a similar size, he’s a left footer, he seems to have time this boy when he gets the ball in his hands to make great decisions so look out for him,” Sheehan said. Got a game-high six inside 50s in the third game.

Paul Corrigan on Henry Hustwaite: “He’s versatile, he provided something down back in the first game to add to our height down there which was great and more so to add another dimension to his game. Through the midfield, he gives us that big body that can win clearances and get the ball to the outside.”

Mitch Sybkowski: Has been playing school footy for a proficient Caulfield Grammar side and showed why he has an esteemed reputation in his draft class throughout the championships with consistency and endurance. He averaged over 26 possessions as he worked from contest to contest and was good fundamentally at stoppages. The Stingray has a high footy IQ in tight and also showed his reliability by foot.

Paul Corrigan on Sybkowski: “He’s really strong in contested ball, he’s won a lot of clearances for us in that midfield group throughout the first three games. What I love about Mitch, too, is his two-way running, his ability to get back and help and defence and offensively he provides a lot for us.”

Jakob Konstanty: Has been described as the best small forward in the draft class and showed why in game two with a blend of pressure and scoring output. Finished with three goals in that game, and is willing to tackle and corral, so he’s dangerous with and without the ball. His speed gives him the potential to add a different dynamic if he was to be played higher up the ground.

Paul Corrigan on Konstanty: “He gives us a great dynamic from an offensive point-of-view and he’s a hard match-up; he can get you at ground level but he’s always quite crafty in the air as well, but the defensive side of his game as a forward helps us keep the ball in our front half.”

Finn Emile-Brennan: A Mount Eliza local, the lightly-framed Stingray’s point-of-difference is his athleticism and kicking, both of which he showed in spurts throughout the championship. Played a modern half-back role, willing to springboard offensive chains.

Paul Corrigan: “He’s a good decision maker with ball in hand and he starts a lot of our offensive chains and we’re impressed in the way he is able to find those options for us, lowering his eyes at times and carrying the footy and breaking the lines.”

Archer Reid: Eligible for the 2023 draft, Reid played two games and showed promise as a developing key-position prospect. The Inverloch-Kongwak product is the brother of Essendon’s Zach and will prove an increasing threat as he continues to develop at Gippsland Power.

Paul Corrigan on Reid: “He’s going to continue to get better and having played the two games at this level will help him. He’s a strong mark, a nice kick and he’s a hard match-up when he launches for that ball with his size. His forward craft is getting better and better.”