Final bridge beams installed at Pound Road West Upgrade

The final bridge beams have been lifted into place over the Cranbourne rail line for the new Pound Road West bridge.

As part of the Pound Road West Upgrade, crews have lifted 48 bridge beams into place to shape the new bridge, connecting the dead-ends at Remington Drive and Pound Road West.

The 125-metre bridge will provide better connections between the Dandenong South employment hub and freeway network, improving access in and around the area and reduce growing traffic pressure on Abbotts Road and the South Gippsland Highway.

The bridge will feed into two lanes each way, bordered by new shared walking and cycling paths to improve access and safety for pedestrians and bike users.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the upgrade will be great benefit to the area.

“The Pound Road West Upgrade will improve access around the Dandenong South employment hub and reduce traffic congestion for years to come,” Ms Williams said.

By 2031, it’s expected more than 40,000 vehicles will use this new connection every day.

As part of the Pound Road West Upgrade, traffic lights will also be installed at Hydrive Close and Ventura Place, and intersections will be upgraded at Abbotts Road and the South Gippsland Highway to improve safety for all road users.

The Pound Road West Upgrade is scheduled for completion in 2023.