Increased police presence restores security

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Victoria Police have increased numbers around Lonsdale St, Dandenong, in response to community fear

Star Journal previously reported that several businesses had their front windows smashed with some taking precautions to preserve their workplace safety.

The common call to solve the perceived growth in violent crime was for police to walk the streets as it would act as a deterrent for would-be criminals.

As part of the Neighbourhood Policing Model, the calls have been responded to.

“Recent high-visibility patrols in Lonsdale Street and the surrounding areas is an example of the community raising safety issues with the us, and officers responding to reassure our community members that we have their back and will keep them safe,” said Greater Dandenong Local Area Commander, Acting Inspector Ivan Petrunic.

“We are ensuring that members are where they are needed most, patrolling the streets, detecting and deterring crime, while also listening to our community’s needs.”

Lonsdale Street business owner Michael Hall expressed appreciation towards the police.

Hall & Partners First National had repeatedly had its front window smashed, resulting in a decision being made to keep shutters closed indefinitely.

Mr Hall, an experienced real estate agent, was therefore one of those calling for action after being the victim of an assault in March.

“Everything else has disappeared as a result,” he said, referring to the perceived drop in crime.

“You don’t see the trouble-makers anymore – it is back to how Dandenong was a few years ago.

“It has become good again and they’re maintaining it.”

“It’s a delight to walk around the street again – I’m doing it right now and I’m not scared at all.”

However, a worker nearby said they had not seen a recent marked change.

“We’ve had no disturbances recently but I’ve still got no faith in the police force,” they said.

“It’s a band-aid effort because we still don’t see them unless there is a crime.”

Victoria Police confirmed part of their efforts centred around engaging with community members to allay their concerns.

There has been a 21 per cent decrease in criminal incidents in Dandenong from March 2021 to March 2022, however this does not take into account the spate observed more recently by business owners.