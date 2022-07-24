CBN turns 12

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Cambodian Broadcasting Network (CBN) has celebrated its 12th anniversary in style.

Cambodian Pop Singer Satiya Oaw from the Khmer Concert Melbourne was among the entertainment at the celebratory function in Dandenong on Saturday 16 July.

Data from the 2016 census indicated Greater Dandenong’s Cambodian population has grown by 21 per cent since 2016.

Councillor Eden Foster was among those in attendance, praising the impact of CBN to the Cambodian diaspora in Greater Dandenong.

“We are a growing community, and organisations such as CBN help us to celebrate our identity and keep in touch with information that is important to us,” Cr Foster said.

“Sharing and embracing different cultures is incredibly important to us here in Greater Dandenong.

“We also recognise that participation is a key feature of a well-functioning community and so we applaud and encourage the work of CBN as their role is essential in the promotion of community harmony and cross-cultural engagement.”

The three gold sponsors were: Yim Migration Service, Hire a Reception and Asbestos Australia.