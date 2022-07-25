Local students recognised

By Jonty Ralphsmith

There were 17 students from schools in Greater Dandenong recognised for their results in 2021’s VCE at a ceremony on Wednesday 20 July at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins congratulated the students for their outstanding efforts and achievements amidst the challenges of 2021.

Of those who received a Premier’s award from Greater Dandenong, eight were from Haileybury College, another nine were from Haileybury Girls College and one was from Springvale Indo-Chinese Ethnic School.

Haileybury principal Derek Scott lauded the commitment of students and teachers.

“Haileybury’s philosophy is that ‘every student matters every day’ and this is borne out by the level of care and attention given to each student in every classroom every day,” he said.

“Along with their own hard work, this helps our students achieve the kind of outstanding results we are celebrating today.

“We are all very proud of the latest 2022 Premier’s VCE Awards recipients. They showcase the very best that Haileybury has to offer.

“I have no doubt that these young people will leave our school and go on to lead very productive and purposeful lives.

“I hope they will also inspire the students following in their footsteps to also work hard and aim high.”

Greater Dandenong Honour Roll

• Jeremy Nielsen, Haileybury College: all-round high-achiever

• Bradley James, Haileybury College: accounting

• Chirandith Suraweera, Haileybury College: accounting

• Chloe Lay, Haileybury Girls College: accounting

• Chloe Li, Haileybury Girls College: Chinese as second language

• Lila Ni, Haileybury Girls College: creative and digital media

• Mealnie Nguyen, Haileybury Girls: dance

• Rufaro Zimbudzi, Haileybury Girls College: drama, English

• Ain Mohiddin, Haileybury Girls College: English

• Jerry Hao, Haileybury College: English

• Duvin Nabuwasam, Haileybury College: French

• Casper Appleberg, Haileybury College: Further Maths

• Jiaqi Lu, Haileybury College: mathematical methods

• Brodie Nash, Haileybury College: music sound production VCE VET

• Finlay McGrath, Haileybury Girls College: sociology

• Molly Vulcan, Haileybury Girls College: sociology

• Crystal Phuong, Springvale Indo-Chinese Ethnic School Inc.: Vietnamese second language