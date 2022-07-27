Cash and ammunition seized in Dandenong South

Police from the VIPER Taskforce arrested two men and seized over half a million dollars cash as part of an investigation into a middle eastern organised crime syndicate on Tuesday 26 July.

With assistance from the AFP’s National Anti-Gangs Squad, two properties in Endeavour Hills and Dandenong South were searched around 7.30am on Tuesday morning, where police seized what is believed to be $650,000 in cash and ammunition from the Dandenong South address.

A 49-year-old Dandenong South man is expected to be charged on summons for failing to store ammunition, possessing ammunition without a licence and possess proceeds of crime.

A 40-year-old Endeavour Hills man was charged with failing to provide PIN code.

He was bailed to face Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 28 January, 2023.

The VIPER Taskforce is a tactical and investigative unit based within Crime Command focused on preventing, detecting, deterring, disrupting and dismantling the criminal activities of groups such as outlaw motorcycle gangs, organised crime networks and street gangs.

The taskforce supports the work of specialist investigation units and regional police by providing further investigation tactics and enforcement actions.

VIPER is an acronym for visibility, intelligence, prevention, enforcement and reassurance.

Anyone with information about organised criminal or illicit drug activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au