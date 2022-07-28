Redbacks gain momentum

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Hampton Park has kept alive its finals aspirations – and effectively ended Highett’s – with a 27-point win on the weekend.

The Redbacks burst out of the blocks with a seven goal to two first quarter and maintained ascendancy throughout the contest.

It was at the coalface where the hosts were dominant for most of the contest, with the midfield releasing attacking plays.

Having emphasised the significance of each game in the run-home, coach Nathan Wilson was rapt with his side’s performance.

“I think that was our best win for the year on Saturday,” Wilson said.

“The build-up was like a final and we prepared like it was a final and to kick seven goals to three in the first quarter was very pleasing.

“The first quarter is the best footy we have played all year.

“You could see it in the players, they understood how much it meant to put them on the back foot at our home early.”

Cory Phillips won three of the first four centre clearances to turbocharge his side, and the coach also highlighted the performance of Makaio Haywood in his sixth game of the season.

“He’s a bull inside but he’s probably our best outside player as well because he’s quick and can hit the scoreboard. He’s a great decision-maker,” Wilson said.

Highett came at the Redbacks, getting within three points midway through the third quarter, before Wilson’s men slowed the play down and played tempo footy to get the game back on their terms.

Jye King had a burst in the midfield, and threw his weight around, which also helped stall the visitors’ growing momentum.

A Jarrod Hardy goal out of the ruck, somewhat against the flow of the game, effectively put paid to any hopes of a Highett comeback.

The win was important to keep the momentum going and continue instilling belief in a young group as it hunts September action.

Wilson has repeatedly said each game will be treated as an elimination final and the standards at training were lifted this week, highlighted by an extra recovery session last Monday.

In a slight hit to the Redbacks’ final hopes, East Brighton accounted for Heatherton by 173 points opening up a sizeable percentage gap between the two teams fighting for the remaining finals position.

A 13-goal first half got the Vampires going before 11 goals in the third quarter flattened Heatherton, which only managed two goals for the match.

East Brighton forged until the final siren, with Jack Rennex slotting nine goals and Jack Foster four; Kai Love-Linay and Daniel Gordon were among the best players

The Redbacks and East Brighton clash this week which will go a long way to determining which of the two sides grasps fifth spot.

Doveton went down to Chelsea Heights by 18 points in the match likely to determine top spot on the ladder.

Both teams started slowly but it was Chelsea that opened up a 15-point lead at halftime, and a four-goal to three final quarter ensured they ran out the game and saw Doveton off.

It was a physical match played at high intensity throughout with the Doves beaten around contested ball, but coach Michael Cardamone said it was an important game against the benchmark.

“We never gave up, they were in front all game but we kept coming – we just didn’t take our opportunities in front of goal when we had the momentum,” Cardamone said.

The win puts Chelsea a game and percentage clear on top of the ladder with four rounds remaining in the home and away season.

Caulfield defeated Skye 17.10 112 to 8.8 56 in the other game of the round.

FIXTURE: Chelsea vs Keysborough, Skye vs Doveton, East Brighton vs Hampton Park, Highett v Caulfield.

LADDER: Chelsea 48, Doveton 44, Keysborough 40, Caulfield 32, East Brighton 26, Hampton Park 26, Highett 20, Skye 4, Heatherton 0