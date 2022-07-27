Update: ‘Erratic’ driver charged over Noble Park crash spree

A man has been charged with dangerous driving while pursued at “low speed” after allegedly striking several parked cars and a police car in Noble Park’s CBD.

The driver allegedly struck parked cars while driving eratically in a car park at a 7-11 store on the corner of Douglas Street and Heatherton Road about 6pm on Tuesday 26 July.

Members of the public tried to stop the driver, and police were called to the scene.

Police tried to intercept the sedan in what they described as a “very low speed pursuit” in the adjoining Coles supermarket car park and Heatherton Road.

The driver then allegedly collided with another police car on its way to assist on Heatherton Road, which caused the man’s Holden to stop against a tree.

Police say they were forced to smash the car’s window and deploy OC spray to extract and subdue the driver.

There were no injuries during the series of crashes, according to police.

The man in his 40’s from Murrumbeena was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with six counts of assaulting/resisting police, dangerous driving whilst being pursued, conduct endangering, drive manner dangerous, fail to stop and fail to exchange details.

He will appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Any information from witnesses and drivers of the damaged cars to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.