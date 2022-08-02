Masked man wanted over supermarket robbery

Police have released images of a masked man wanted over an armed robbery at a Carrum Downs supermarket two years ago.

Frankston CIU detectives say a man armed with a gun approached a store attendant outside the supermarket on Frankston-Dandenong Road about 12.30pm on Tuesday 15 September 2020.

The man allegedly handed a bag to the staff member and demanded that it was filled with cash.

He followed the victim to the register and ran from the scene with the bag of cash, police say.

No one was injured.

The man was described as Caucasian appearance, in his 20’s and wearing a black face mask and orange high-vis top.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au