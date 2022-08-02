Speed limit lifts on Monash Freeway

Commuters on the Monash Freeway are feeling the benefits of an increase in the speed limit from 80 to 100km/h following the completion of stage two of the Freeway upgrade.

The return of the 100km/h speed limits from Warrigal Road, Chadstone to Cardinia Road, Pakenham will see motorists spend less time travelling with the boost to capacity created by additional lanes on the freeway.

Thirty-six kilometres of new lanes have been added to the Monash and Princes freeways, and existing lanes have been resurfaced as a part of the $1.08 billion upgrade.

The Monash Freeway has been expanded with an additional outbound lane from Warrigal Road to Eastlink and inbound from EastLink to Springvale Road, and in both directions from Clyde Road to Cardinia Road.

Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan said the upgrades will allow for safer, quicker and more reliable journeys through Melbourne’s “booming” South East.

“We thank drivers for their patience while we delivered this vital project, and we look forward to the 470,000 motorists that use the road each day experiencing the significant benefits first-hand,” Ms Allan said.