Boys charged over BMW thefts

Five teens from the South East have been charged after an alleged series of car thefts and aggravated burglaries.

A pair of 16-year-old boys from Noble Park and Wheelers Hill were arrested in a BMW, which had been stolen from Mt Evelyn, police say.

Southern Metro Crime Team detectives followed the car at Benghazi Avenue, Ashburton about 11.30am on Tuesday 2 August.

The boys were arrested after driving to a fast-food outlet in Warrigal Road.

Later that day, police conducted surveillance and found a second BMW, which was allegedly stolen from Mt Martha.

Three 17-year-olds from Carrum Downs, Ferntree Gully and Dandenong North parked the vehicle in Tobruk Avenue, Ashburton about 2.15pm.

They were arrested in an apartment on Lancaster Street

A 16-year-old boy from Noble Park has been charged with aggravated burglary and theft of motor vehicle.

A 16-year-old boy from Wheelers Hill has been charged with theft of motor car and commit indictable offence whilst on bail.

He has been remanded to appear at a Children’s Court.

A 17-year-old from Carrum Downs has been charged with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, commit indictable offence whilst on bail and unlicensed driving.

He has been remanded to appear at a Children’s Court.

A 17-year-old from Ferntree Gully has been charged with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, theft, commit indictable offence whilst on bail and unlicensed driving.

He has been remanded to appear at a Children’s Court.

A 17-year-old from Dandenong North has been charged with theft of motor vehicle and was bailed to appear at a Children’s Court.