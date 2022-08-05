Update: Teen charged after supermarket stabbing

A Dandenong North boy has been charged after a teen was critically injured in a stabbing at a supermarket in Dandenong.

Police say an 18-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation with a group of males at the store at McCrae Street just after 4pm on Thursday 4 August.

The victim sustained life-threatening-injuries and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Three youths were arrested and interviewed by police.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with affray and bailed to appear at a children’s court.

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both of Dandenong North, were released pending further enquiries.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Any information or footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au