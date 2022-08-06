Missing but not forgotten

Li Bing Di

Last seen: Dandenong

Missing since: Sunday, 4 February, 2001

Age now: 44

Gender: Male

Height: 168cm

Build: Slim

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Li Bing Di was 22 when he was last seen leaving his father’s house in Dandenong South, on or around 4 February 2001.

Li’s father Suo Fan Di was the last person to see Li. It is not known why Li was leaving the house on that day.

Enquiries made by police established Li had been staying on occasion at an address on Jesson Crescent, Dandenong in the year leading up to his disappearance which is where his ex-partner was living.

Li didn’t have a car, he had very little money and did not take any of his personal belongings with him.

Mahalingam Sinnathamby

Last Seen: Noble Park

Missing since: Thursday, 25 August, 2005

Age now: 84

Gender: Male

Height: 175cm

Build: Slim

Hair: Grey

Noble Park man Mahalingham Sinnathamby was 68 years old when he went missing in 2005.

He had lived alone in Noble Park for 10 years and had irregular contact with his family.

In 2013, investigators identified a person of interest in the case and released an composite image of a man they wished to speak to in relation to Sinnathamby’s disappearance.

They also revealed that Sinnathamby’s bank account had not been accessed since July 2005.

Apparently he was known to withdraw his pension every fortnight to purchase groceries.

His disappearance is considered suspicious.

Greater Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit Detective Senior Constable Kane Taylor said in 2013 police had received anonymous information through Crime Stoppers and urged the caller to make contact again.

In February 2014, Detective Senior Constable Kane Taylor – then in the Greater Dandenong CIU told a Coroner’s Court direction hearing that police believed Sinnathamby to be deceased.

Richard Hadwick

Last seen: Belgrave South

Missing since: Saturday, 19 May, 1990

Age now: 53

Gender: Male

Height: 182cm

Build: Thin

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Richard Hadwick was last seen leaving his Belgrave South home, heading out to celebrate his 21st birthday on Saturday 19 May, 1990.

Last seen by his parents at 12.30am, he had returned home to change his clothes, and said a taxi was waiting in the driveway to take him to Foster’s Disco in Dandenong.

He had little money on him and did not take any spare clothes or belongings.

He worked at Bayswater Joinery, but has not turned up to work since his disappearance.

Bailed to Dandenong Magistrates Court on burglary charges on 24 May 1990, reports indicate he may have been afraid he would be sent to prison.

Sadly, Richard has not been seen since.