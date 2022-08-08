Bus blockade on Princes Hwy

A bus driver has been booked after an unsuccessful U-turn blocked several lanes on Princes Highway, Springvale for more than an hour, police say.

The driver had tried turning across three lanes when the bus got stuck on an embankment on Friday 5 August.

According to Dandenong Highway, there was “significant traffic issues” until heavy haulage extracted the bus more than an hour later.

The driver received two penalty notices for performing an unsafe U-turn and failing to carry a driver accreditation certificate while driving a commercial passenger vehicle.