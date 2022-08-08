DNA delayed until 2023

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Covid and a contract dispute appear to have delayed the completion of Greater Dandenong Council’s contemporary art gallery in Mason Street.

Originally hoped to open in mid-2021, the regional gallery dubbed Dandenong New Art (DNA) is now being pushed into 2023.

The DNA Gallery is being built at a former 1920’s Masonic Hall at 5 Mason Street. It will include state-of-the-art exhibition spaces, workshop spaces, café and retail, active outdoor spaces and public art.

The council cites “Covid-19 construction delays”, namely the supply of steel works, for the stalling.

Further, the council reported in June that works were delayed due to a “contract dispute”

In an update to the council in June 2021, the DNA project was described as “on target” for a “late September/October 2021” opening.

It claimed the project was “72 per cent” constructed.

The building tender had been awarded to Harris HMC for $5.25 million in mid-2020 – well under estimates of $8 million several years before, then councillor Matthew Kirwan observed at the time.

As at June 2021, the project budget of $6.44 million had blown out to $7.2 million.

The council didn’t respond to Star Journal’s question on the project’s cost.

DNA’s first-year program is expected to host the council’s “celebrated HOME exhibition” and a touring First Nations exhibition, acting community services director Jim Davine said.

It would be finalised closer to opening.

Meanwhile, Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre – which will be replaced by DNA – will remain open for exhibitions, programs and art tenants “until DNA is completed”, Mr Davine said.

The Walker Street Gallery is also expected to be superseded by a “creative arts production hub” at the former Precinct Energy Plant (PEP) next door to the DNA.

“Council is still actively working through the details to determine the future of the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre site and will continue to keep key user groups updated,” Mr Davine said

The PEP – also known as the ‘Creative Industry Project’ – is expected to complete its ‘detailed design phase’ by the end of June 2023.

The council allocated $260,000 towards the detailed design process in its 2022-’23 budget. The cost of construction was “yet to be confirmed”, Mr Davine said.

The PEP project would include “large open industrial spaces” supporting a range of “art forms” with connection to the DNA.

“Meeting accessibility requirements will also be considered to ensure fair access for all.

“Currently the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre is unable to provide the creative industry with the same options the PEP and new DNA will provide, as it is currently limited by size, accessibility and heritage overlays.”