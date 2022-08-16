Noble Park teen in ‘stolen’ Range Rover arrested

Two teens from Noble Park and Frankston have been arrested in an allegedly stolen Range Rover in Toorak.

Police found the boys in the vehicle parked on St Georges Road about 3am on Tuesday 16 August.

The 16-year-old from Noble Park and 15-year-old from Frankson were arrested without incident, police say.

The vehicle was one of two Range Rovers allegedly stolen in an aggravated burglary at Barina Road, Glen Iris about 3.45am the day before.

The second Range Rover – a red 2015 Evoque – has yet to be recovered.

Police detectives are expected to interview the boys today.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au