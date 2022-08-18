Book week at St John’s

St John’s Regional College celebrated book week with a host of activities from 8-12 August.

A multilingual focus underpinned the school’s 2022 book week focus: dreaming with your eyes open.

Special guests including authors and a guest speaker were invited to the school to celebrate the occasion and students took part in activities including debating, poetry and writing.

Among the guests were Huda Hayek, who struggled with reading and writing in her early years but has since become a primary school teacher and journalist; and Bernard Caleo, a performer and comic book maker focussed on imagination fantasy.