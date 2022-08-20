Encouraging composting

Council’s Waste Education Team has returned to the classroom to encourage composting by students.

During the pandemic, Waste Education Officers supported online education, but recently returned for face-to-face learning holding composting workshops with Year 1 and 3 students at Keysborough Gardens Primary School.

Sessions covered the benefits of composting including what items can and can’t be composted, and some hands-on activities, including a planting workshop with compost and recycled egg cartons.

Students learnt the importance of separating rubbish into the appropriate bins and how we can ensure our rubbish gets turned into something useful. In this case, food scraps placed into the green lid garden waste bin are turned into high quality compost to help feed our gardens.

By educating children through schools and kindergartens important messages are shared with families, friends and the whole community about how to implement sustainable practices that create long-term change.

