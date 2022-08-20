Stadium business case under wraps

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A long-awaited business case for the proposed $110 million Dandenong Sports and Events Centre presents a “compelling case for investment”, says Greater Dandenong chief executive John Bennie.

However, there’s no indication of when the ratepayer-funded $200,000 business case and feasibility review by Deloitte Australia will be publicly released.

“We will be briefing the Council and local MPs over the next four months,” Mr Bennie said.

The business case also outlines the next steps for “planning and delivery” of the 15,000-seat rectangular stadium at vacant land close to Dandenong railway station.

The DESC has been touted as the future playing home for the South-East based Melbourne City Football Club – and a key to re-energise the Revitalising Central Dandenong concept.

Other potential events include conferences, weddings, exhibitions, training programs, offices, eSports and community outreach.

“Planning for the proposed Dandenong Sports and Events Centre is an ongoing process,” Mr Bennie said.

“Council is continuing to work with the Victorian Government and other key stakeholders to advance the project.”

The report, which was started in June 2021, was jointly funded by the council and the State Government.

It was expected to be completed in November the same year.

The report was to investigate the demand for the stadium, its scope and cost, and ownership and management options.

According to the 2021 council advocacy document, the DSEC would be a “Docklands-style precinct development opportunity” for Dandenong.

“The DSEC would have a transformative effect on Dandenong, sparking a fresh wave of private investment into the city as well as providing a boon for existing businesses, particularly hospitality and retail.”

The council argues the centre would create about 1000 construction jobs, 350 ongoing jobs and $114 million of annual economic activity from visitors.