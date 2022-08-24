Dandenong RSL recognised

The Dandenong RSL is among five recipients of the 2022 Juan Carlos Loyola Awards for longstanding community service.

Given to residents of the southeast for long-term dedication to the community, the Dandenong RSL was recognised for ongoing support of clubs and associations.

Greg Betros represented the approachable, helpful and caring staff that have supported groups with fundraising and meetings.

The annual award is presented and sponsored by Narre Warren North MP Luke Donnellan and named after Juan Carlos Loyola OAM who has worked tirelessly for more than twenty five years with the Doveton Special Soccer School now known as the All Abilities Soccer Academy.

“These wonderful people have supported this community for so many years, they have brought others along with them and stepped up and made a huge difference,” Donnellan said.

“Their voluntary work and care and concern for others is inspirational.”

The other recipients were: Bert Rae for longstanding voluntary service to many groups in the region including the Berwick Agricultural Show and Narre Warren North Community Association; Grab and Rex Ashenden for their contributions towards the Endeavour Hills Football Club; women and children’s advocate Gula Bezhan and Dur Aschna for support towards refugees and migrants.

“The community spirit and long-standing volunteering demonstrated is such a wonderful example to all,” Carlos Loyola OAM said.

“The passion and drive these worthy recipients exhibit is admirable and we have all benefited.”