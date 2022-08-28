Rowville man faces 260-plus charges

Investigators from the Dandenong High Risk Driving Unit have arrested an alleged recidivist hoon as part of Operation Achilles, laying more than 260 charges for dangerous driving and a raft of theft from motor vehicle offences across Melbourne’s South East.

Police allege the 22-year-old Rowville male was involved in a series of intentional high-risk driving events across Dandenong South and Keysborough.

This includes two separate ‘hoon gender reveals’ where the accused allegedly performed burnouts near crowds of people to emit clouds of pink or blue smoke, which revealed the gender of his soon to be born children.

These events allegedly took place on 10 July this year in Keysborough and on 5 July 2020 in Dandenong South.

Sergeant Paul Holtzinger from the Dandenong High Risk Driving Unit said there were more appropriate and safer ways to announce the sex of a child.

“If you’re celebrating an impending birth and want to reveal the gender of your child, pop a balloon or cut a cake,” Sgt Holtzinger said.

“Don’t tear up our roads and recklessly put your family and friends in danger of serious injury or death.

“It’s not only bizarre and illegal behaviour but has the real ability to turn a moment of celebration into tragedy.”

The Rowville man was also charged in relation to three additional hooning incidents in Dandenong South between 28 April and 4 July this year.

The 22-year-old male was arrested on Thursday 18 August and is expected to be charged with 48 offences in connection to this offending, including reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, driving in a manner dangerous and improper use of a motor vehicle, police said.

During the course of their investigation into the hoon driving events, investigators from the Dandenong High Risk Driving Unit will allege they became aware the 22-year-old male from Rowville and three co-offenders were stealing catalytic converters from vehicles across Dandenong, Cranbourne, Mordialloc and Cheltenham between May and August this year.

This resulted in damage to more than 70 vehicles, totalling up to $300,000 worth of repairs. Police will allege the group then on-sold the materials for their own personal financial gain.

As a result, police said the 22-year-old Rowville man was also expected to be charged with another 213 offences in connection to these thefts. This is expected to include theft from motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle, criminal damage, handle stolen goods, going equipped to steal, possess proceeds of crime, breach of bail conditions and commit indictable offence while on bail.

Police seized 12 vehicles from Rowville and Bayswater connected to the alleged offender, including several Holden Commodores. Police will allege these vehicles were either connected to hoon driving events or proceeds of crime generated by the theft of catalytic converters.

A further three arrests were made in connection to the catalytic converter thefts on Thursday, including:

* A 27-year-old Cranbourne North man who is expected to be charged with 64 offences, including theft from motor vehicle, possess proceeds of crime and commit indictable offence while on bail.

* A 24-year-old Cranbourne West man charged with 69 offences relating to theft from motor vehicle and possess proceeds of crime. He has been bailed to appear before the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 20 December.

* A 25-year-old Seaford man who is expected to be charged with 63 offences including theft from motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle, possess proceeds of crime and commit indictable offence while on bail.

In addition to the catalytic converter thefts, police will also allege the 22-year-old Rowville man and 25-year-old Seaford man stole a 2002 Holden Commodore sedan valued at $8500 from a Doveton address in May 2022.

Sgt Holtzinger said the thefts present a serious danger to the theft victims and their vehicles.

“Catalytic converters are an essential part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and when stolen, they cause significant inconvenience for car owners and huge repair bills.

“Police will not stand for this and anyone caught stealing them can expect to be hit with serious criminal charges.”

Police also seized another two vehicles as part of these warrants, taking the number of vehicles seized on Thursday to 14. In addition to this, police seized a trailer and three engines they will allege have either been stolen or are proceeds of crime.

Since July last year, Operation Achilles has resulted in more than 240 offenders being charged for hoon driving, over 1400 charges being laid, and more than 155 vehicles being impounded across metropolitan Melbourne.