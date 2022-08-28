Tricky predicament for Dandenong South business

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A Dandenong South manufacturing company is facing the likely prospect of being without a reliable worker for months due to a delay in the sponsorship application.

Ezy Pole Co-owner Jeoff Cuberes said the business put in a sponsorship application for qualified fitter-and-turner Anderson in July 2021, but it took 12 months to approve – a process which typically takes about half that time.

With his visa expired on Sunday 28 August, Anderson looks certain to need to leave the country for at least two months while the company reapplies for a sponsorship.

It will mean that Anderson must again pass a skills assessment and English language test.

Having worked for Ezy Pole since 2018, and grown his skillset to also help out with welding, Anderson has become a crucial piece of the business.

The situation will reduce Ezy Pole’s productivity and profit, given the current skills shortage will make it difficult to find a suitable replacement.

While South East Melbourne Manufacturing Alliance (SEMMA) has helped Ezy Pole get an employee to assist, Anderson had far more experience.

As a condition of his visa, Anderson worked no more than 20 hours per week.

“What he can do in one day, someone else does in two to two and a half days so he has had a big impact on us,” Mr Cuberes said.

“His first sick day was when he had Covid-19 earlier in 2022.

Before that, he had gone three and a half years without having a sick day.

He’s a top bloke, he’s resilient, relaxed and happy.

“He’s easy going, gets along with everyone and knuckles down and works.

The process of gaining work sponsorship costs a business thousands of dollars, but Mr Cuberes is willing to grant them given they are often the most trustworthy workers.

Others come and go, with the revolving door of workers reducing productivity as time and effort is continually invested in training new workers up.

“It can be quite hit and miss with staff, some of them just don’t turn up to work,” Mr Cuberes said.

“You can’t get people to work and when you can, they want to kick you out of the country.

“Small businesses and people are in a difficult situation at the moment.”

Mr Cuberes said he has approached Dandenong MP Julian Hill and attorney General and Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus, though did not receive assistance.

Ezy Pole was established in 2010 and supplies light poles to public and private sectors around the world.