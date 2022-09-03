Black spots upgraded

The Federal Government has announced more than $900,000 to upgrade two ‘black spot’ intersections in Noble Park and Mulgrave.

Hotham MP Clare O’Neil said $484,000 would be spent on raised safety platforms and new line markings at the corner of Railway Parade and Chandler Road, Noble Park.

A further $433,000 was allocated to the corner of Browns and Police roads in Mulgrave.

“Upgrades at the busy Police Road crossing will help keep local students safer on their way to the two schools near this intersection, as well as protecting shoppers at Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre,” Ms O’Neil said.

“New raised safety platforms and line markings at Chandler Road will help cut down risk for pedestrians, commuters and drivers alike.”

The raised safety platforms at both intersections would separate pedestrians from traffic.

The upgrades are part of an $18.4 million package for Victoria under the Black Spot Program’s 2022-‘23 funding round.