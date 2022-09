A driver’s 2017 Ford Mustang was impounded on the spot after allegedly speeding at more than 60km/h over the limit on Dandenong Bypass.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers say they detected the Mustang at 144km/h in the 80km/h zone about 10.40am on Wednesday 31 August.

After being pulled over, the 28-year-old Springvale male driver told police he had been running late for work.

He is expected to be charged on summons with speeding offences.

His car was impounded at a cost of $969.80.