TattsLotto syndicate reaps $2m

An Endeavour Hills-based syndicate of 25 has shared a $2.2 million win in Saturday’s TattsLotto draw.

The group called ‘Prosperity’ won the division one prize, division two 6 times, division three 78 times, division four 1365 times, division five 1560 times and division six 5720 times for a grand total of $2,233,958.20.

Each member collects $90,191.93 each.

The syndicate was established by Endeavour Lotto & News at Endeavour Hills Shopping Centre two years ago.

Shares were sold at 15 other Tatts outlets across Melbourne, including 18 Lucky Lotto in Springvale and Fountain Gate Lotto in Narre Warren.

Endeavour Lotto & News owner Usharani Vinu said the latest win was the outlet’s 30th division one. Its next most recent was in March.

“We are super excited for our customers who bought the shares and we will be sharing this good news with everyone – they’ll be very excited and happy,” Ms Vinu said.

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said some syndicate members might have yet to discover their winning news and encouraged all players to check their tickets.

“If you purchased a share into a syndicate for the recent TattsLotto draw, check it today.

“If you discover you’re holding a winning share, call The Lott on 131 868 to start the prize claim process.”