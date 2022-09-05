Two charged after Noble Park North raid

Two men have been charged after police seized guns and drugs during a raid in Noble Park North.

Police allegedly found a gun, knuckle dusters, imitation firearms, cash and drugs such as methylamphetamine, heroin and prescription medication at the Kernot Crescent premises about 5.40am on Friday 2 Spetmber.

A 63-year-old Noble Park North man was charged with drug trafficking and prohibited person possessing a handgun.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court that day.

A 42-year-old Noble Park North man was charged with drug possession, prohibited person possessing an imitation gun, possessing prohibited weapons and making false documents.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 2 February.

Southern Region Division 3 Divisional Response Unit police with the region’s Tactical Arrest Team and the Operational Safety Unit Tactical Arrest Team took part in the raid.

Sergeant James Frost of Victoria Police said possession of illicit firearms and drug trafficking was not tolerated.

“We have a team of police members working tirelessly around the clock to identify these offenders, to track them down and hold them to account.

“If you’re an individual committing these offences, be rest assured police will one day be coming through your doors to pay you a visit.”