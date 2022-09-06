Recycling plant will extend toxic dump: council

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

With no public consultation, a recycling plant at the controversial Lyndhurst toxic waste dump has been approved by the state’s Planning Minister.

On 7 July, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery Australia was granted a permit to separate packaged food waste on a 3060-square metre portion of the 890 Taylors Road site.

Greater Dandenong Council, which was consulted, opposed the project.

City planning director Jody Bosman said the council was against further developments which would extend the lifetime of the landfill.

“This council has effectively been acting for 20 years for the closure of the (landfill).

“Every time the government approves another use, it prolongs the uses on the site. It gives the site more longevity.

“We feel this city has done its duty in terms of the amount of fill brought through our municipality to that site.”

The Taylors Road landfill, operating since the early 1990s, is one of two hazardous-waste dumps in Victoria.

It has a potential to remain open beyond 2046, Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio told Parliament in 2019.

According to the State Government, a time limit was imposed on the recycling plant’s permit to “cease on the closure of the landfill”.

The plant will have “strict” operating conditions as recommended by the Environment Protection Authority.

They include an odour management plan, complaints handling process, environmental management plan, loading and operation times and waste storage.

No general public notice was given because “the proposal is unlikely to cause off-site amenity impacts”.