Pete’s zoo dream made reality

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Pete’s birthday trip to Taronga Zoo in Sydney had long been on the to-do list of his late mother and Casey former mayor Amanda Stapledon.

Before she died, Ms Stapledon’s planned for her adult son, who has a disability, to enjoy a ‘Roar and Snore’ sleep-out at the zoo. But the plan had been twice thwarted due to Covid lockdowns.

In August, the dream finally became a reality, thanks to the efforts of Ms Stapledon’s many friends and supporters.

One of them was Anthony Cheeseman, director of L’Arte Central Social Enterpise Café.

His Cranbourne café staged a ‘Pie for Amanda’ day in February – donating 20 per cent of pie sales for the day to Pete’s trip.

“It was one of our busiest ever days at the café,” Mr Cheeseman said of the outpouring of community support.

The fundraiser was part of the healing process – it was something small that meant so much, he said.

“It’s like beauty rising from the ashes.”

As mayor, Ms Stapledon had long supported and been instrumental in finding a home for the café, which trains and employs 18 people with a disability.

The café plans to name one of its coffee blends ‘Amanda’ as a lasting tribute.

Red Energy also got on board the fundraiser. Its large donation to help fund Pete, his mate Shane and two carers from Blairlogie Learning and Living to embark on the six-day trip.

Leaving on Pete’s 30th birthday, there was a stop-over at the famous Ettamogah Pub in NSW, and visits to Pete’s family in Sydney.

“They had an amazing time. Obviously Pete adores anything to do with animals,” Blairlogie chief executive Carolyn Carr said.

“It was a pretty sensational trip. It made memories that neither Pete or Shane will forget.

“It makes me proud to be part of an organisation that will go that extra mile.”

Ms Stapledon – also a strong supporter of Blairlogie – cared for her son Pete as a single parent.

She died soon after the release of a draft IBAC report into alleged land deals involving property developers and Casey councillors.

Pete is living independently at home with support from Blairlogie workers.

“After Amanda’s passing, Blairlogie made an absolute commitment to make sure Pete was always loved and safe, and would have every opportunity to live the best life that he could,” Ms Carr said.

“It seemed like the right thing to do and the only thing to do.”