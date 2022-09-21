Haileybury teacher faces child sex charges

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Haileybury senior school teacher has been sacked after being charged by police with child sex offences.

Richard Skalova Ho was charged on 30 August with offences including allegedly possessing child abuse material, two charges of encouraging a child under 16 to engage in or be involved in sexual activity and a count of using a carriage service to harass, according to the school.

The charges were laid by Greater Dandenong police’s Sexual Offences and Child-abuse Investigation Team.

In a letter to parents on 19 September, Haileybury vice principal Scott Doran stated Mr Ho’s employment was terminated after police officially confirmed the charges.

“We understand that this news is distressing and many of you may have questions.

“The charges against Mr Ho relate to alleged incidents that are not connected to his teaching role with Haileybury and allegedly occurred outside of Haileybury.

“As this case is a police matter and is before the Courts, it is inappropriate for Haileybury to comment in any further detail.”

For the past six months, Mr Ho had been stood down and barred from further contact with students after Haileybury was notified of the police investigation on 17 March, Mr Doran wrote.

“Mr Ho has been prohibited from attending any School property of Haileybury or having any contact with students at any Haileybury campus, either in person or online.”

Mr Doran stated that Haileybury was “unequivocally committed to zero tolerance of child abuse”. It enforced a “strict child safety policy”.

“We would like to reassure the Haileybury community that we take this matter with the utmost seriousness, and we have strong support systems in place for anyone in our community affected by this news.

“As a school, we are determined to deal with these matters in a way that is transparent and that fully supports the welfare of our students.”

On 16 September, the Institute of Teaching suspended Mr Ho from teaching on an interim basis.

He is set to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court in January.