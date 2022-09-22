Doveton Show returns

The Doveton Show made a welcome return on Sunday 18 September after two years of forced cancellations due to Covid-19.

Despite the weather doing its best to intervene, spirits couldn’t be dampened as 7000 checked out the rides, sites and stalls at Myuna Farm.

Among the highlights of the show were appearances from Mascots including SES Platypus, Bluey, Cow and Swordy the Swordfish from Paul Sadler Swimland, who didn’t miss an opportunity to join in the activities.

The Hallam CFA, Narre Warren SES unit and Police Officers from the Endeavour Hills Police Station were in attendance to provide emergency services activation sites, along with Show favourites such as shearing and animal displays, showbags, face painting and food trucks to satisfy everyone’s appetite.

The event was delivered by by a committee of dedicated volunteers with the support of City of Casey.