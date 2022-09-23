Lyndale Greens adopt Booth Reserve

Lyndale Greens Primary School has adopted Booth Reserve, Dandenong North.

The principal, Ryan Forte, believes that parks are wonderful outdoor classrooms that provide a natural learning environment and ‘an alternative place to learn’ where children can be engaged in their environment and care for it.

Learning how plants grow and the animals they attract and about environmental issues such as litter are fundamental lessons for young children.

The Grade 4 students, school guides and science and environment leaders joined the parks and reserve officers last week to start the adaptation with planting of 800 indigenous grasses, shrubs and small trees.

The school guide leader, Tammy Culpit, is planning monthly surveys of the litter and the science teacher, Judith Sise, is eager to begin biodiversity surveys of the school’s new park, a short walk away.