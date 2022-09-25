Springvale hub leaders sought

Nine candidates are being sought to join the Springvale Community Hub Committee.

At least three of the community representatives must be Greater Dandenong residents.

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the council was seeking candidates that were passionate about the community.

“The purpose of the Springvale Community Hub Committee is to provide strategic advice to Council on a range of matters that also align to the Hub’s action plan.

“We want enthusiastic, well-connected candidates to represent our culturally diverse community who also know how to deliver sustainable community outcomes for all who engage with the Hub.”

The council is encouraging candidates with interests in community development and engagement, arts, sustainability, business, education, health and wellbeing and placemaking.

The committee members are appointed until December 2024.

Nominations close 16 October.

Successful candidates are notified by 16 December.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/springvale-hub-nominations