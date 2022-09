A car was impounded after allegedly speeding at 157 km/h on Monash Freeway on a Sunday afternoon.

Heavy Vehicle Unit police officers say they detected the car’s speed at Dandenong about 1.50pm on 25 September.

The 25-year-old driver from Campbellfield was intercepted by police.

His car was impounded for 30 days with impound costs of $1006.

He is expected to be charged on summons with offences such as exceed speed limit and speed dangerous, police say.